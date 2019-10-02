International Development News
Telangana CM to meet Modi on Oct 4

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 02-10-2019 15:21 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 4, official sources said on Wednesday. "The Chief Minister will be leaving for Delhi tomorrow (October 3). He will be meeting the Prime Minister on October 4," they said.

Though the agenda of the meeting has not officially been disclosed yet, sources said Rao may press the Centre for early release of pending funds for the state, among others. This would be the first meeting between Modi and Rao after the former was re-elected to office..

COUNTRY : India
