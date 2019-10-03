New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL18 JK-SITUATION Massive traffic jams in Srinagar, some shops open in morning hours Srinagar: Kashmir Valley showed some signs of normalcy on Thursday, with massive traffic jams witnessed in summer capital Srinagar and some shops opening in the city in the morning hours.

DES8 JK-JOURNALISTS-PROTEST Over 100 journalists take part in silent protest, ask govt to lift communication blockade Srinagar: Over 100 journalists took part in a silent protest on Thursday and asked the government to lift the communication blockade which has been put in place since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. NRG8 JK-ARRESTS 4 Hizb overground workers arrested in Kishtwar Jammu: Four overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit have been arrested in ongoing "search operation" in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Thursday.

DEL9 DL-POLICE-SECURITY Security stepped up in Delhi after intelligence inputs on possible terror strike: Police New Delhi: Security has been beefed up across the national capital after police received intelligence inputs on a possible terror strike, a senior police official said on Thursday. DEL7 UP-SESSION-POST MIDNIGHT BJP MLAs, ministers sit overnight in UP Assembly making speeches at 36-hour special session Lucknow: Nearly 100 BJP MLAs and ministers sat overnight in the UP Assembly as part of the 36-hour special session to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with many members making speeches on various issues and a minister exercising in the early hours.

DES7 POLL-HR-BJP BJP focuses on Deswali region in Haryana assembly polls Chandigarh: After sweeping the Ahirwal belt in southern Haryana in the last assembly polls, the ruling BJP has now set its eyes on reaping rich electoral dividends from the Jat-dominated Deswali region in the October 21 elections. NRG3 POLL-HR-JJP JJP releases 4th list, Dushyant Chautala to take on BJP's Prem Lata from Uchana Kalan Chandigarh: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Thursday announced its fourth list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)