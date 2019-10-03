UPDATE 1-Trump says Chinese delegation coming to U.S. next week for trade talks

President Donald Trump said on Thursday a delegation from China would come to the United States next week for more trade talks.

"China's coming in next week. We're going to have a meeting with them. We'll see. But we're doing very well," Trump said before leaving on a trip to Florida. "I have a lot of options on China. But if they don't do what we want, we have tremendous power," he added

