UPDATE 1-Trump says Chinese delegation coming to U.S. next week for trade talks

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 03-10-2019 21:14 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday a delegation from China would come to the United States next week for more trade talks.

"China's coming in next week. We're going to have a meeting with them. We'll see. But we're doing very well," Trump said before leaving on a trip to Florida. "I have a lot of options on China. But if they don't do what we want, we have tremendous power," he added

COUNTRY : United States
