12 candidates in fray for bypolls to two assembly seats in Rajasthan

Twelve candidates are in the fray for bypolls to two assembly seats in Rajasthan. The bypolls to Khinvsar (Nagaur) and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) assembly constituencies will take place on October 21.

Thursday was the last day for nomination withdrawal. One independent candidate withdrew his nomination, election officials said.

Now, a total of 12 candidates will contest the elections, they said. The ruling Congress has fielded former MLAs Rita Chaudhary and Harendra Mirdha from Mandawa and Khinvsar seats, respectively.

The BJP has fielded Sushila on the Mandawa seat. The party is contesting bypolls on the Khinvsar seat in an alliance with Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. Beniwal's brother Narayan Beniwal is the candidate. The bypolls were necessitated after Khinvsar MLA and RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava MLA and BJP's Narendra Kumar were elected to Lok Sabha in May this year.

Of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, Congress has 106 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP recently. The BJP has 72 MLAs, CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) have two each.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Congress, has one MLA. Thirteen are independent MLAs.

