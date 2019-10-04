Development of Meghalaya on priority of Government: Dr. Jitendra Singh

The Governor of Meghalaya, Shri Tathagata Roy called on the Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh here today. During the meeting, the Governor offered his inputs regarding social and other issues related to the state of Meghalaya.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the development of peripheral states has always been on the priority of the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He added that Northeast has been benefitted a lot in terms of connectivity with the rest of the country. The purpose is not to bring northeast closer to rest of India, but to bring the rest of the country closer to the Northeastern region of the country. There is a lot to learn from the North East, he said.

The Minister said that 22nd National Conference on e-Governance was held in Shillong recently, which was jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reform & Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of Meghalaya and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The 'Shillong Declaration' on e-Governance was adopted after intensive deliberations during the sessions held over two days.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Government is making all efforts to promote handloom and handicrafts of Northeast. He added that other areas which have potential in Meghalaya are fishery development and piggery development, which will provide livelihood opportunities to the people of the state.

(With Inputs from PIB)