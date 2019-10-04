BJP candidate Sudhanshu Trivedi files nomination papers for UP Rajya bypoll

BJP candidate Sudhanshu Trivedi filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha bypoll here on Friday. Trivedi filed his nomination papers in three sets, Vidhan Sabha Special Secretary B B Dubey said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior leaders and ministers were present during the filing of nomination. Scrutiny of papers will be done on the next day while October 9 will be the last date for withdrawing nominations, Dubey said.

Trivedi's win is all but certain due to the huge majority the BJP enjoys in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley, who died in August, was elected in 2018 and his tenure was till 2024. Trivedi, who is equally conversant with Hindi as well as English, will be making his debut in Parliament after being associated with the BJP for a long period.

