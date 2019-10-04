Telangana CM meets Modi, discusses pending states issues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed about the pending issues under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, besides seeking funds for linking Krishna and Godavari rivers in the state. Rao, popularly known as KCR, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and discussed various issues related to the state.

"The chief minister was with him (Modi) for more than an hour and submitted memorandums on 23 issues," the Telangana government said in a statement. This was his first meeting with Modi and Shah since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the second term at the Centre in May.

