BJP will form govt in Telangana as it did in other states, says Vidyasagar Rao

Former Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Friday said that the BJP will form the government in Telangana, same as it did in many other states. Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "BJP will form the government in Telangana as it did in other states. Leaders from other parties are also looking towards lotus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"BJP won four Lok Sabha seats, which shows that people are more inclined towards the leadership of Prime Minister Modi now," he said. Rao has taken BJP Membership after retirement from the Governor's post. (ANI)

