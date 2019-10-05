International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. House Democrats demand documents from Pence in impeachment probe

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 05-10-2019 01:18 IST
U.S. House Democrats demand documents from Pence in impeachment probe

Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. House Democrats on Friday asked Vice President Mike Pence to turn over documents relating to a meeting he held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a call between Zelenskiy and President Donald Trump that is at the center of their widening impeachment probe.

The Democratic chairmen of the three House committees leading the investigation gave Pence until October 15 to produce the records. During the July 25 call, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's political rival, and Biden's son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019