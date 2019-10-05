International Development News
Trump suspends entry of immigrants who cannot pay for healthcare

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 05-10-2019 06:59 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation suspending entry of immigrants who cannot pay for their healthcare costs and will not be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering the United States.

The proclamation, issued by the White House, said it would not affect any individual's eligibility for asylum or refugee status. The measure will take effect on Nov. 3, it said.

COUNTRY : United States
