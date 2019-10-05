K'taka BJP president says state, centre did good relief work

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the both the governments at the state and Centre have done a 'good' job in handling relief work during the floods, amid criticism from the opposition Congress and JD(S). The Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada constituency Katteel asked opposition parties to cooperate with the state government in providing relief to those affected by the calamity instead of indulging in 'politics.' "The state government has not failed in relief work, our Chief Minister Yediyurappa has done things that no government in the past was able to do. He has taken decisions which no government has taken so far," he said.

"Relief work has been taken up quickly...our government has done a good job in handling flood relief," Kateel said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, As support, the central government too, by sending NDRF teams, study teams and releasing funds, has done its work." In the face of criticism over the delay in release of central funds for relief, the central government on Friday had announced the release of Rs 1,200 crore in 'advance' from the National Disaster Response Fund to the flood-ravaged state.

Referring to measures like grant of Rs 5 lakh to fully-damaged houses, Rs 10,000 as immediate relief for those affected, and Rs 5,000 monthly as rental amount for those displaced, he said the state government has released Rs 3,000 crore for relief and various initiatives have been taken so far. As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts were affected due to floods in August, in which over 80 people were killed.

Around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas and thousands of houses damaged. BJP governments at both the Centre and the state have been facing criticism from the opposition Congress and JDS regarding the 'delay' in grant of central funds despite Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and inter-ministerial central team visiting the affected region.

The Opposition parties have accused Modi government of showing its 'apathy' towards Karnataka, despite state sending 25 BJP MPs. Even BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MP Srinivas Prasad, also some staunch RSS and BJP supporters, have expressed strong reservations about delay in the release of central funds.

Rubbishing criticism about lack of cooperation from the Centre, Kateel said, as soon the calamity happened NDRF and SDRF teams swung into action and did an excellent work in rescue and relief. Union Ministers visited the flood-hit regions and did and aerial survey, and Prime Minister was in direct contact with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister and Prime Minister had proper coordination, and due procedures have been followed in releasing Rs 1,200 crore. I thank the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, Union Ministers from the state and the Chief Minister, he said. Reacting to the show-cause notice being issued to party MLA Yatnal by the party, the BJP state president said, "The party functions under discipline and rules, every one have to conduct themselves accordingly. If not, explanations are sought." Taking serious note of his statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party functionaries over 'delay' in central relief, the BJP central leadership on Friday had issued show-cause notice to Yatnal..

