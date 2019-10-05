AAP's JJ Cell in-charge Sushil Chauhan joins BJP

In a setback to the ruling AAP in Delhi, its JJ Cell in-charge Sushil Chauhan joined BJP on saturday. Chauhan joined the saffron party in the presence BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari.

Chauhan had made news earlier after a video purportedly showing him attacking AAP Supremo and Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow during Lok Sabha polls in May went viral on social media network. A video of Chahuan along with other AAP workers at a meeting, was posted on the social media to claim that Kejriwal's attacker belonged to his own party.

The AAP leadership including Kejriwal, however, had blamed the BJP for the attack. Chauhan said he was pained to quit the Aam Aadmi Party which he had joined with "expectations" to work for jhuggi-jhopdi cluster residents.

"I am, however, happy that my eyes opened in time as I realised the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal did nothing for slums and its residents in five years. I hope now that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, I will be able to serve them and fulfil their needs," he said at a press conference. Tiwari said it was sad that JJ Cluster people who had supported Arvind Kejriwal were still deprived of basic needs like houses and drinking water supply.

He assured Chauhan and his supporters that the the BJP will always respect them and put their skills to the best possible use in coming days. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, Delhi BJP vice president Abhay Verma, media relations head Neelkant Bakshi, former MLA Anil Bajpai, and party's JJ Cell convener Umesh Verma were also present on the occasion.

