Fresh protest, gunfire in Baghdad

Baghdad, Oct 5 (AFP) Dozens of anti-government protesters took to the streets near Iraq's oil ministry on Saturday, an AFP photographer said, as gunfire broke out in central Baghdad. Protests over chronic unemployment and poor public services that erupted in the capital and southern Iraq on Tuesday have escalated into a broader movement demanding an end to official corruption and a change of government.

At least 93 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 wounded in clashes with security forces, parliament's human rights commission said. (AFP) IND IND

