International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Opposition parties tied in Kosovo parliamentary vote - exit poll

Reuters Prishtina
Updated: 06-10-2019 22:55 IST
Opposition parties tied in Kosovo parliamentary vote - exit poll

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kosovo's two opposition parties -- Vetevendosje and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) -- were each set to get 30 percent of the vote in the country's parliamentary election on Sunday, an exit poll showed.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) was in third place with 22 percent of the vote, an exit poll on national television station Klan Kosova showed.

Also Read: Kosovo to elect new parliament amid anger over graft, unemployment

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Kosovo
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019