Congress shattered people's expectations: Naqvi on loan waiver

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday slammed the Congress party for "shattering the expectation of people" by not waving their loans despite assuring the same prior to the elections. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi, who is the minister for minority affairs, said, "Congress is giving false assurances. They had promised the same thing in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the previous elections. People have been cheated and their expectations have repeatedly been shattered."

His comment came a day after Haryana Congress unit chief Kumari Selja said that the party will announce a loan waiver for the poor and farmers in the state if it is voted to power in the state Assembly elections slated to be held on October 21. The union minister also launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for saying that his party will form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. "There is no tax on day-dreaming. He is merely illusioned," he added.

Naqvi did not spare Pakistan and snubbed it for habilitating terrorists on its land. The comment came in the backdrop of a report issued by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) stating that Pakistan did not take sufficient measures against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and other individuals associated with the terror groups.

"As you sow, so you shall reap," he said. (ANI)

