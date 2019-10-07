1,168 candidates in fray in Haryana

A total of 1,168 candidates are in the fray for 90 assembly seats in Haryana after the withdrawal of nomination by candidates on Monday. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said in a statement that 36 candidates are in the fray in Ambala district, 58 in Jhajjar district, 57 in Kaithal, 44 in Sirsa, 66 in Sirsa district and 118 in Hisar.

Yamunanagar district has 46 candidates, Mahendergarh 45, Charkhi Dadri 27, Rewari 41, Jind 63, Panchkula 24, Fatehabad 50, Rohtak 58, Panipat 40, Mewat 35, and Sonipat 72. Sixty-nine candidates are in the fray in Faridabad district, 71 candidates in Bhiwani, 59 in Karnal, 54 in Gurugram and 35 in Palwal.

Polling will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

