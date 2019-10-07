International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gaurav Gogoi appointed AICC incharge of Tripura, Manipur

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 07-10-2019 23:23 IST
Gaurav Gogoi appointed AICC incharge of Tripura, Manipur

Image Credit:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi late Monday appointed Gaurav Gogoi as AICC in-charge of Tripura and Manipur, relieving Luizinho Faleiro of the post. Faleiro continues to be the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for other Northeastern states.

His removal comes days after former Tripura Congress Chief Pradyot Debbarman resigned from the party writing to Gandhi against Faleiro. According to a party statement, Gogoi will hold the new post "along with his current responsibilities as in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands".

Gogoi is a sitting MP from Kaliabor in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019