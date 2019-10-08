VP Naidu urges people to develop positive mindset and promote kindness

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for eliminating social evils like casteism, fundamentalism, corruption, and discrimination that impede the progress of the society and the nation.

Addressing the gathering at the Ramleela Dussehra Celebration organized by Sri Dharmic Leela Committee in New Delhi today, he urged people to develop a positive mindset and promote the values of kindness, joy, tolerance, love, compassion, peace, empathy and respect, especially among children from an early age.

Extending his greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Shri Naidu said that Dussehra is believed to be the day when Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana and also the day Goddess Durga rid the world of the demon Mahishasura. "Irrespective of which epic one chooses to believe in, it is clear that Dussehra symbolized the victory of good over evil, of righteousness and virtue over sinfulness. It is a celebration of the universal law that truth alone triumphs in the end", he added.

The Vice President said that Dussehra was the celebration of eternal human values and morals. "It is the celebration of the victory of dharma over adharma", he added.

Extolling the virtues of Lord Rama's kingdom which was believed to have been an ideal state, Shri Naidu said that Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year around the world, also dreamt that India should aim for the 'Ram Rajya'. Underscoring that 'Ram Rajya' envisages a society based on virtue, morality, and justice as the core ideals, the Vice President said that to Gandhi Ji, Ram Rajyawas a nation that ensured equal rights to both prince and pauper.

Terming Ramayana as a heritage of the entire humanity, Shri Naidu called for dedicated efforts to preserve, propagate and deepen our understanding of this immortal epic that has deeply permeated Indian consciousness. "People across the country own Rama. They closely associate and identify with Rama Katha", he added.

The Vice President reminded one and all of the core values of Ramayana. He said that the epic of Ramayana reminds us of our duty towards the world, society, and family and defines the relationship of human beings with each other and with mother earth, nature, birds, and animals. He opined that Ramayana's message gains new relevance in the current global context of formidable challenges to world peace and prosperity.

He urged one and all to draw lessons from Rama's life and perfect the art of living together and tread the path of peace and inclusive growth.

He expressed confidence that resolute commitment to justice, good governance, and the welfare of the people would continue to inspire us in our journey as a nation and help us make rapid progress on all fronts.

Emphasizing that festivals reflect the composite culture and rich heritage of our country, Shri Naidu said that they spread happiness and foster unity and a close relationship of human beings with nature.

Shri Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, Shri Dhiraj Dhar, General Secretary, Sri Dharmic Leela Committee and others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)