AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat over his statement thatlynching is a "western construct" and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president said "the victims were Indians" and alleged that Bhagwat was not saying to stop lynching.

"The victims were Indians. Who garlanded convicts? Who draped them in (tricolor)? Weve a Godse loving BJP MP. There cant be a bigger defamation of India than ideology that killed Gandhi/Tabrez (Ansari). Bhagwat isnt saying stop lynching, hes saying dont call it that," Owaisi tweeted.

Addressing the RSS's Vijayadashmi rally at Nagpur, Bhagwat said it was wrong to use the term lynching in the Indian context. The term was being used to defame the country, he claimed. PTI VVK BN BN.

