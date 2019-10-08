Raj Thackeray to address rally in Pune

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray inaugurated his party's election office in Kothrud assembly constituency here on Tuesday. Thackeray will kick off his party's campaign for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections with a public meeting at Saraswati Vidya Mandir here on Wednesday.

He had a discussion with NCP leaders Vandana Chavan and Ankush Kakade on Tuesday, MNS sources said. The NCP has announced support to MNS candidate from Kothrud, Kishore Shinde, against stateBJP chief Chandrakant Patil..

