International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's Labour to back Nov 26 election if Brexit not delivered in Oct - Sun

Reuters London
Updated: 10-10-2019 02:56 IST
UK's Labour to back Nov 26 election if Brexit not delivered in Oct - Sun

Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's opposition Labour Party will back a general election on Nov. 26 if Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails in his bid to deliver Brexit by the end of this month, the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday, without citing any sources.

Labour will agree to dissolve parliament and go to the polls if Johnson proposes a vote to do so on Oct. 21, the Sun said.

Also Read: Boris Johnson demands election as UK Parliament scenes get chaotic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019