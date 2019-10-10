New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

Following are the top stories: BOM5 GJ-LD RAHUL-COURT "Thieves have Modi surname" remarks: Rahul pleads not guilty Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appeared before a magisterial court and pleaded not guilty in a criminal defamation case filed against him for his "why do all thieves share the Modi surname" remarks. BOM6 GJ-RAHUL-OPPONENTS Opponents desperate to silence me: Rahul on defamation cases Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said defamation cases filed against him were an attempt by his politcal rivals deperate to silence him.

DEL6 JK-POLITICIANS-LD RELEASE JK admin releases three politicians from detention Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released three politicians who were under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated the special status granted to the state under the Constitution, officials said. DES3 SJM-PROTEST-RCEP SJM to hold nationwide protests from Oct 10-20 against RCEP New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch on Thursday announced that it would hold a nationwide protest against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed free trade agreement between the ten ASEAN member states and their six FTA partners. CAL2 WB-BJP-REPORT Bengal BJP seeks Puja outreach report Kolkata: The BJP leadership in West Bengal has sought reports from its district units and state level leaders on the party's mass outreach programme especially on the contentious issues of the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during the Durga Puja festival.

DES1 PB MAJITHIA CONVOY CISF jawan killed as vehicle in Majithia's convoy hits truck Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) A CISF jawan was killed while four others were injured when a vehicle in the security convoy of senior Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia collided with a truck in Punjab's Moga, police said on Thursday. MES2 KL-GIRL Jilted lover sets ablaze girl in Kerala, both die Kochi: A 17-year old girl died after she was allegedly set ablaze by a man who reached her residence near here in the wee hours of Thursday. AAR.

