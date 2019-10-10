Beijing says U.S. smeared China with accusations of rights violations

Beijing said on Thursday that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of human rights violations in its treatment of Muslims constituted a smear against China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily briefing Thursday. He did not mention Pompeo in particular.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Wednesday that China's treatment of Muslims, including the Uighurs, in western China was an "enormous human rights violation" and Washington will continue to raise the issue.

