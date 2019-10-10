Romania government toppled in no-confidence vote

Bucharest, Oct 10 (AFP) Romania's beleaguered left-wing government collapsed in a no-confidence vote Thursday, paving the way for the president to appoint a new prime minister. "The motion is adopted. The parliament revokes its confidence in the government," parliament speaker Marcel Ciolacu said.

A total of 238 MPs in the 465-seat parliament voted in favour of the motion against the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. Dancila had been fighting for her political survival since her Social Democrats (PSD) lost their junior coalition partner's support in August. (AFP) SCY

