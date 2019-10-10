BJP stages protest against Kejriwal govt over Narela-Bawana flyover delay

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari led a protest against the Kejriwal government in Bhorgarh area of North West district, accusing it of creating hurdles in the completion of Narela-Bawana flyover-cum-road overbridge. Local BJP MP Hansraj Hans and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta also attended the demonstration.

"As some trees are coming in the way of the flyover, the DDA intends to transplant the them, rather than felling them. But the Delhi government is not giving permission," Tiwari alleged. No immediate reaction was available from AAP or Delhi government.

The DDA has offered the Delhi government 31 acres to plant trees to compensate for the trees obstructing the construction of the flyover, Tiwari said. "Arvind Kejriwal wants to delay the project for political reasons, against the public interest. After the construction of the flyover, people facing traffic congestion will get relief and the level of pollution will also go down," he said.

Gupta, who had raised the issue earlier, said area residents also attended the protest to "awaken" the chief minister from his "slumber". After the completion of the flyover, he claimed, people travelling from Bawana to Narela will complete the journey within 6 minutes and not face traffic congestion on the route.

Hans too alleged the chief minister was "obstructing" the completion of the flyover. "People of Narela and Bawana are very angry and they have already sought a meeting with the chief minister but it has been denied," he claimed.

The BJP leaders said people will punish the ruling AAP in assembly polls due early next year for "delaying" the construction of the flyover.

