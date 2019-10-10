International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Irish PM says Brexit deal is possible by Oct. 31

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 10-10-2019 21:47 IST
Irish PM says Brexit deal is possible by Oct. 31

Image Credit: Twitter (@campaignforleo)

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that a Brexit deal was possible by Oct. 31 after what he said was a very positive meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "I had a very good meeting with the prime minister... very positive and very promising," Varadkar said. "I do see a pathway to an agreement in coming weeks."

"I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty agreed, to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion and to have that done by the end of October but there's many a slip between cup and lip and lots of things that are not in my control," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ireland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019