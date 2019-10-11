Cong leaders demand removal of P C Chacko as party's Delhi in-charge

A section of Delhi Congress leaders on Friday demanded party in-charge P C Chacko's removal, accusing him of "leaking" a personal letter written by Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. In a press conference, party leaders Mangat Ram Singhal, Kiran Walia and Delhi Congress spokespersons Ramakant Goswami and Jitender Kochar also levelled allegations of corruption against Chacko and demanded Congress president Sonia Gandhi to form a committee to probe the matter.

However, Chacko denied the charges saying he has sent Sandeep Dikshit's letter to Gandhi. "The letter was leaked by Chacko who claimed that it was a political letter. He should resign or the party high command should sack him. We also demand formation of a committee to probe his role as AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress," Singhal said.

Sandeep Dikshit has accused Chacko of "leaking" his personal letter to the media. Sources said the letter written by Sandeep Dikshit held Chacko responsible for sudden demise of the former Delhi chief minister.

Chacko said he received Sandeep Dikshit's letter two days ago and forwarded it to the Congress president. "What do I do with these wild allegations against me. I communicated the letter to Sonia ji for her information," he told PTI.

Sandeep Dikshit said that he was not associated with Delhi politics for the last five years and he had written a "personal" letter to Chacko. "It's a personal letter to Chacko. If Chacko wants to leak it and talk about it, it is his prerogative," Sandeep Dikshit told media persons.

He refused to reveal the content of the letter, saying "it is between me and Chacko". Sheila Dikshit, who was Delhi Congress president during the last Lok Sabha polls, was in disagreement with Chacko over issues related with party matters.

Chacko has already urged the party leadership to relieve him from his post, saying he wants to focus on his home state Kerala.

