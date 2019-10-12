After Cong's IT raids claim, its youth wing holds protest near Sitharaman's residence

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members on Saturday staged a protest near Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's residence here, accusing the BJP of using the Income Tax Department for raiding office and houses of Congress employees. The protesters tried to march towards Sitharaman's residence on Safdarjang Road but were stopped by the police.

"The BJP government at the Centre is using agencies to conduct raids on salaried employees of the Congress to divert attention from deteriorating economy and growing unemployment," IYC president Srinivas BV alleged. The ruling BJP is "misusing" government agencies for "vendetta politics" against the Congress, IYC media incharge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said.

A cage with a man inside it was part of the protest to symbolise how the government is controlling its agencies, he added.

