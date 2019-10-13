Those thinking of forming govt in Har will be in opposition, Sukhbir in veiled attack on BJP

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP in Haryana, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said those who are expecting to form the next government in the state will sit in the opposition. "The situation is changing too fast in Haryana. Those who are thinking of forming government will sit in opposition," Badal told reporters while campaigning for SAD candidate Kulwinder Singh Kunal from Ratia seat in Fatehabad district.

Asked about BJP's poll manifesto released in Chandigarh, he said, "When (a BJP) government is not going to be formed then what comments should I make." The BJP has set a target of 75 plus seats in the state election to be held on October 21.

There's unease between the SAD and the BJP in Haryana after the Akali Dal accused the saffron party of backtracking on its commitment to contest Haryana Assembly polls together. Later, it announced an alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal on three assembly seats.

Last month, Badal had taken a strong exception to the induction of Akali MLA Balkaur Singh into BJP and had described it as "unethical." The SAD has an alliance with the BJP in Punjab.

Earlier Sunday, addressing a public meeting in Dariapur, the SAD chief said it was a "misconception" that there was a pro-BJP wave in Haryana. “There is a misconception that there is a wave in favour of BJP today. It (BJP) will not win a single seat in Sirsa and Fatehabad,” Badal claimed.

He sought votes for joint SAD-INLD candidates, claiming the parties belong to villages. Badal said former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal always worked for the welfare of farmers and labourers.

"A lot of other political parties are contesting this election. We need to check what is their background. Do they know your problems? They are not connected with you and villages," he said. "You know Dev Lal ji and he used to meet villagers regularly and hear them out. This is the difference. Now, does the current CM (Manohar Lal Khattar) of Haryana have any connection with you and villages?".

