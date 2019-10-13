Xi meets Nepal Communist Party leader Prachanda; agree to advance inter-party ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday held talks with Nepal Communist Party's (NCP) co-chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and the two leaders agreed to reinforce inter-party exchanges. Xi, who arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit - the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years, praised Prachanda's contributions to the development of the China-Nepal relationship, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi called Prachanda "good and old friend" of the Chinese people. "Last year, you, together with Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, made a political decision by forming the Nepal Communist Party, which opened a new stage for Nepal's political stability and economic development," the president was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

"China and Nepal are bound by mountains and rivers, and stay as close as lips and teeth," Xi said. He said China appreciates Nepal's long-term and firm support on issues concerning China's core interests, and is willing to continue to deepen all-round bilateral cooperation, and provide support and assistance for Nepal's development, so as to achieve greater development of the relationship.

Xi also briefed Prachanda on the basic experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in exercising full and strict governance over the party, strengthening the building of the ruling party, and consolidating the party's ruling position. As both the CPC and the NCP are guided by the thinking of Marxism, Xi said, the CPC is willing to strengthen inter-party exchanges with the NCP, establish regular mechanisms for exchanges, and learn from each other's experience in party building and state governance, so as to build a new type of inter-party ties featuring mutual respect, mutual learning and seeking common ground while reserving differences.

Prachanda said the NCP admires China's "unprecedented development, which has been made by the Chinese people under the successful leadership of the CPC". Prachanda said the Nepali side expects to establish a long-term cooperative relationship with the CPC, and hopes to draw on the CPC's successful experience in state governance, according to the report.

He said Xi's visit will lift Nepal-China relations to new heights and help Nepal achieve national development and prosperity. Noting that the two countries have long been enjoying mutual trust and support, Prachanda expressed Nepal's readiness to actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and scale up exchanges and cooperation, the Xinhua reported.

The Chinese president met Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and held delegation-level talks. After the talks, the two sides signed 18 MoUs and two letters of exchange in different sectors such as transport, agriculture, industry, commerce and supply.

China also announced to provide Nepalese Rs 56 billion assistance to Kathmandu over the next two years to help Nepal's development programmes.

