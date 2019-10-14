Academic wins Tunisia presidential poll by a landslide: State TV

International Development News
PTI Tunis
Updated: 14-10-2019 02:20 IST
News of the victory triggered celebrations at the retired law professor's election campaign offices in central Tunis, as fireworks were set off outside and supporters honked car horns.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Conservative academic Kais Saied on Sunday won a landslide victory in Tunisia's presidential runoff, sweeping aside his rival, media magnate Nabil Karoui, state television Wataniya said. It said he scooped almost 77 percent of the vote, compared to 23 percent for Karoui.

News of the victory triggered celebrations at the retired law professor's election campaign offices in central Tunis, as fireworks were set off outside and supporters honked car horns.

COUNTRY : Tunisia
