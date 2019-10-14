International Development News
Erdogan sees no issues in Kobani after Syrian deployment, welcomes U.S. withdrawal

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 13:55 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he does not think any problems will emerge in Syria's Kobani after a Syrian army deployment is executed along the border, adding that Russia's Vladimir Putin had shown a "positive approach." Earlier on Monday, Syrian army troops entered the town of Tel Tamer in northeastern Syria, according to state media, after Damascus reached an agreement with the Kurdish-led forces in the region to deploy into the area to counter an attack by Turkey.

Speaking to reporters before traveling to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said Turkey would implement its plans for the northern Syrian town of Manbij and settle Arabs there. He also said a U.S. move to withdraw some 1,000 troops from northern Syria was a positive step.

