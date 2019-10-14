Rajasthan govt declares dry day from October 19-21

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, the Rajasthan government has declared dry days from October 19-21 within three kilometres along its border shared with the neighbouring state, an official statement said on Monday Dry day has been announced in Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar and Bharatpur districts during the period.

The dry day will prevail on the day of re-polling if such a situation occurs, the order said. The order said that Election Commission of India has decided to hold assembly polls in Haryana on October 21 so dry day has been declared in the areas sharing the border with the state.

