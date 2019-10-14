14 BDC members elected unopposed in two Anantnag district's blocks: DEO

Days before the casting of first ballot for the October 24 Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an official on Monday said fourteen candidates have been elected unopposed as councillors in two blocks of the south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Anantnag's District Election Officer Khalid Jahangir said 14 candidates have been elected unopposed in two blocks of Bijbehara and Chittergul in Anantnag's district.

The Anantnag's DEO, entrusted with the task of reviewing election arrangements in the district, meanwhile, examined the preparations being made for the election of 57 BDC councillors from 14 blocks. The electorates for the BDC election comprises village panchayats' 'panches' and sarpanches'.

A total of 763 'panches' and 'sarpanches' from 14 blocks of Achabal, Anantnag, Shangus, Pahalgam, Vessu, Qazigund, Larkipora, Verinag, Kokernag, Sagam, Larnoo, Hillar, Sirgufwara and Mattan will be voting on October 24 to elect 57 BDC members. PTI AB RAX

