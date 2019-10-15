International Development News
Erdogan explains aims of Syria operation to France's Macron -Turkish presidency

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 15-10-2019 01:03 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan explained to French President Emmanuel Macron the aims of Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria in a phone call, the Turkish presidency said on Monday.

Erdogan said the operation would contribute to regional and global peace and stability, the presidency said.

European Union countries agreed on Monday to limit arms exports to Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria, prompting condemnation from Ankara, even as they stopped short of a bloc-wide embargo against the NATO ally.

