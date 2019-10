UK to make fresh Brexit proposals on Tuesday - RTE

The United Kingdom will make fresh Brexit proposals on Tuesday in an attempt to break the Brexit deadlock, RTE said. "Two well-placed sources have confirmed that UK negotiators will bring forward a new text when they meet European Commission negotiators in Brussels this morning," RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter.

"The UK will table fresh proposals to break the Brexit deadlock this morning," he said. There was no immediate comment from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

