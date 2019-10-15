Cong spreading rumours abroad over Art 370, punish it in polls: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Congress leaders of spreading rumours abroad over the recent nullification of Article 370 and urged voters to punish the opposition party for this in the upcoming assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting, Modi repeated dared the Congress again to openly declare that it will reverse his government’s decision to nullify Article 370 if it is voted to power.

“Some leaders of the Congress have been spreading rumours about this decision in the country and in the world”. “You can abuse Modi as much as you can and even import abuses from Bangkok, Thailand, Vietnam or from wherever you want. I have no problem if you speak against Modi. But they should stop backstabbing India, which is on the path of progress,” he added, in a barb directed at the Congress.

The prime minister addressed meetings in Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra’s Thanesar town on his second visit in two days to the state that goes to the polls on October 21. Modi said there was a feeling in Haryana and the rest of the country that J&K needed to be pulled out of the spiral of violence.

“I want to ask the people of Haryana. Do you accept the decision on the abrogation of Article 370?” he said. He said the decision was taken in national interest and the whole country is standing by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Charkhi Dadri, where the first meeting of the day took place, has a sizeable presence of people serving in the armed forces, as well as ex-servicemen. He asked people at the Charkhi Dadri meeting if they supported the Congress on Article 370, the now nullified constitutional provision that gave special status to J&K.

“Do you agree with the Congress's stand, whether they are speaking right for the country,” he said. “Should they not be punished severely? Would you do that on October 21?” he asked, predicting that Haryana would give the opposition party a “befitting reply”.

Modi said the people of the state have decided to put their stamp on the BJP government’s “clean and transparent administration”. "The people of Haryana have decided to bring the BJP back to power," Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in Charkhi Dadri is wrestler Babita Phogat, whose struggle and that of her coach-father is featured in the hit film ‘Dangal’. Modi said when he met President Xi Jinping at their informal summit recently, the Chinese leader told him that he had watched Dangal. “He also told me that he saw in the movie what wonders daughters were capable of doing," the prime minister said.

He said the Centre’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” campaign for the girl child would not have been effective without the support of Haryana’s villages. “People in Haryana say ‘Mahre choree choron say kam hain kay (are our daughters any less than the sons). This voice has come from the villages of Haryana, and when this voice takes the shape of a campaign, the world is forced to say that daughters of India are ‘dhaakad’,” Modi said in a reference to the movie.

He said the daughters of Haryana had proved their mettle in all fields. He predicted a BJP victory in the assembly polls and said there will be two Diwalis this time - a Kamal wali Diwali (a reference to the BJP’s poll symbol) and the other 'Diye wali Diwali (festival of lights).

