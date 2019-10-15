Tributes paid to Abdul Kalam on 88th birth anniversary

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam was remembered here on his 88th birth anniversary with the late scientist's family and the district administration paying tributes at his memorial here. The leader's memorial at Pekarumbu was dazzling with electrical lights and floral arrangements, as there was a steady stream of visitors including school children who paid homage to the former president.

Ramanathapuram district collector K Veera Raghava Rao paid floral tributes at the memorial while Kalam's relatives led by his elder brother Muthu Muhammad Meera Maraikkayar held special prayers. School children also paid floral tributes and took a pledge to follow Kalam's ideals.

An American Indians Association, as part of honouring the late leader's services, presented a prize for Global Peace, which was handed over to Maraikkayar. An artist from Salem drew a portrait of the former president..

