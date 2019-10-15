International Development News
Romanian president appoints Liberal Party leader as PM-designate

Reuters Bucharest
Updated: 15-10-2019 20:02 IST
Romania's centrist President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday he has appointed opposition Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister-designate to form a transitional government until a parliamentary election next year. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's center-left government collapsed this month after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, raising the prospect of a government with limited support from a fragmented opposition.

Orban must put together a cabinet and governing program which will need to gain parliament's vote of confidence.

COUNTRY : Romania
