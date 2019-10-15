Odisha remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary

Odisha on Tuesday paid rich tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recalling the association of the 'Missile Man' with the state. Kalam had spent considerable time in Bhadrak and Balasore districts as part of his efforts to launch missiles for the protection of the country.

"Humble tribute to former President Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. He had a long association with #Odisha & Wheeler Island has been named after him as our fitting tribute to the missile man. His vision and humility will always ignite the minds of youth," Patnaik tweeted. The Wheeler Island, located approximately 10 kilometres off the Odisha coast, is one of the countrys most advanced missile testing range.

As a tribute to him, Odisha government had renamed the island in Bhadrak district after the former president. Kalam had also worked at the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) unit at Balasore for long as a missile scientist.

As part of his birth anniversary, programmes were held mostly in educational institutions. Social media platforms were also flooded with posts paying respecting to him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)