International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Putin invites Erdogan to Russia amid Syria offensive: Kremlin

PTI Moscow
Updated: 16-10-2019 12:17 IST
Putin invites Erdogan to Russia amid Syria offensive: Kremlin

Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Syria in a phone call with Recep Tayyip Erdogan and invited the Turkish leader to soon visit Russia, the Kremlin said. Putin invited Erdogan "for a working visit in the coming days. The invitation was accepted," Putin's office said in a statement late Tuesday.

It said the two leaders emphasized "the need to prevent confrontations between units of the Turkish army and Syrian armed forces". The call was initiated by Turkey, the Kremlin said.

Putin raised concerns in the call about "terrorists attempting to break free and infiltrate neighboring countries" amid Ankara's offensive against Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019