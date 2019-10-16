REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL EU-POLLUTION/

Air pollution caused 400,000 premature European deaths in 2016: EU agency BRUSSELS - Poor air quality caused about 400,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2016, the most recent year data is available, and almost every city-dwelling European is exposed to pollution levels that exceed healthy levels, according to a report on Wednesday.

USA-IRAN-MILITARY-CYBER-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: U.S. carried out secret cyber strike on Iran in wake of Saudi oil attack, officials say

WASHINGTON - The United States carried out a secret cyber operation against Iran in the wake of the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blame on Tehran, two U.S. officials have told Reuters. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE-SYRIA/ Headline in Blood on his hands: 2020 Democrats slam Trump over Syria

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential hopefuls denounced President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops back from northern Syria, saying in an Ohio debate on Tuesday he had endangered America’s longtime Kurdish allies while empowering foes Russia and Syria. USA-ELECTION-DEBATE/

Warren comes under attack on healthcare, taxes at U.S. Democratic presidential debate WESTERVILLE - Surging U.S. Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren came under repeated attack on her healthcare and tax policies in a debate on Tuesday, as moderate rivals pushed her to explain how she would pay for ambitious proposals including her Medicare for All plan.

BUSINESS USA-TECHNOLOGY-CONGRESS/

Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old law giving technology companies legal protection from lawsuits over user-generated content remains critical to the internet’s future, Alphabet Inc’s Google unit and social media site Reddit Inc said in testimony released on Tuesday.af

USA-AUTOS-LABOR/ GM, union close to deal to end month-long UAW strike: sources

WASHINGTON - General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union were near a deal on Tuesday to end a 30-day strike that has cost the automaker about $2 billion after Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss took part in contract talks, according to two people briefed on the matter. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CUBA-GOODING-JR/ Actor Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to pinching woman's buttocks in club

NEW YORK - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to pinching a woman’s buttocks in a nightclub last October, four months after he was charged with groping a woman in a separate incident. SPORTS

SOCCER-EURO-BGR-ENG/ HeaBulgaria coach apologises to England over racist chants dline in bold

SOFIA - Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov has apologised to the England team after fans taunted their black players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia on Monday. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/

England wing May marks 50th cap by seeking to improve for 51st OITA, Japan - Jonny May will win his 50th cap when England play Australia in Saturday's quarter-final, but things might have turned out differently if he had not stayed sober on the last weekend of the team's tour of Argentina in 2013.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) U.S. Democrats back on 2020 campaign trail after debate attacks on Warren

The Democratic presidential contenders head back to the campaign trail on Wednesday after a debate that featured repeated attacks on surging progressive U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and exposed the party's divisions on issues like healthcare and taxes. 16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-FARMERS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Dutch farmers plan tractor protest in The Hague

Dutch farmers group Farmers Defence Force plans to block traffic in The Hague with thousands of tractors. The farmers are afraid they will suffer under government moves to reduce nitrogen emissions as it struggles to meet tough climate goals. 16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO-MATAMOROS (PIX) Asylum seekers cling to hope, safety in camp at U.S.-Mexico border

Even after he was kidnapped and robbed just feet from a makeshift migrant camp where he had slept for two weeks, Luis Osorto decided his only chance for asylum in the United States was to stay put at the border in Mexico. 16 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

LATVIA-UKRAINE/ (PIX) (TV) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to visit Latvia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian President Egils Levits, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and the Speaker of the parliament, Inara Murniece. They are to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, European Union issues and the Three Seas Initiative. 16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HUNGARY-POLITICS/BUDAPEST (PIX) (TV) Newly elected Budapest mayor holds news conference

New Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony host a news conference after Hungary's opposition ousted ruling-party incumbent Mayor Istvan Tarlos, exposing cracks in the system of premier Viktor Orban. 16 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

MOZAMBIQUE-USA/TRIAL Opening statements in U.S. trial linked to Mozambique loan scandal

Opening statements are expected in the U.S. fraud trial of Jean Boustani, an executive of Privinvest, a company at the center of the scandal over Mozambique's secret loan guarantees. The case is before U.S. District Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn. 16 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

IMF-WORLDBANK/CARNEY Mark Carney speaks at IMF event on Fintech panel

Mark Carney speaks at IMF event on Fintech panel also featuring Facebook Libra's David Marcus. Will report on merit. 16 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ Dispute deepens between Brazil's Bolsonaro and his PSL party

The dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro and his PSL party deepens amid flying insults and an investigation into alleged electoral fraud, threatening a split that could weaken the right-wing firebrand by leaving him and his sons outside the party and with no access to its considerable campaign war chest ahead of local elections next year. 16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-IRAN/CHINA-TANKERS U.S. 'deeply concerned' about untrackable China ships carrying Iran oil - officials

The White House is warning Chinese shipping companies against turning off their ships' transponders to hide Iranian oil shipments in violation of U.S. sanctions, two senior administration officials said. 16 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong leader answers questions from lawmakers

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam answers questions posed by lawmakers regarding her third policy address on the previous day during a 90-minute session at the Legislative Council. 17 Oct 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PETS (TV, PIX) (PIX) Gazans make room for pet animals despite bad economy

There are unusual patients on the waiting list at some Gaza medical centers; pet animals. Pets culture grew in the past five years among residents of the sealed-off, economy troubled enclave, with many hosting cats, dogs and birds inside their homes, walking them around the city and caring for their food and medicine. Oct 17

USA-TRUMP/VANCE Trump due to file reply brief in New York tax return dispute

President Donald Trump is expected to file a reply brief in his appeal of an order allowing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain his tax returns from his accounting firm. The brief is due by 5 pm. Oct 17

CANADA-ELECTION/RACE Canada campaign exposes racial tensions, shows darker side of diversity

Canada prides itself on being highly diverse but an election campaign has exposed racial tensions, ranging from pictures of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface to the rise of a populist party determined to impose "Canadian values". Oct 17

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/SOLDIER-PARALYMPICS (PIX) (TV) Losing legs in DMZ, S.Korean soldier eyes 2020 Olympics as rowing athlete

A South Korean soldier who lost his legs to a landmine while patrolling the Demilitarised Zone along the border with North Korea has set his sights on competing in rowing at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. Oct 17

GREECE-PROTEST/ Communist affiliated group PAME holds rally over new government's reform plans

Communist affiliated group PAME holds a rally against government's plans to change some rules on the calling of strikes, allow some changes to collective wage pacts and set up a registry for unions. Greek workers have staged two 24-hour strikes since last month against those reforms. Oct 17

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-SONDLAND (TV) U.S. ambassador to EU expected to testify in impeachment inquiry

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to European Union, is expected to testify before committees leading impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, his lawyers said, after Trump administration had earlier blocked his appearance. Oct 17

IMF-WORLDBANK/ (TV) Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group

Finance and development Ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. Oct 17

CHICAGO-EDUCATION/ Chicago teachers to go on strike if deal not reached

Chicago's 25,000 teachers have authorized a strike to begin on Thursday against the public school system unless the two sides can reach a deal. In addition to wage increases, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is demanding more funding to ease overcrowded classrooms and a lack of support staff - perennial issues plaguing the third-largest U.S. school district. Oct 17

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-CRIME/EXPLOITATION

U.S. Justice Department announces dismantlement of online child pornography marketplace The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, the IRS Criminal Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom and Republic of Korea will hold a press conference on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET, to announce the results of coordinated law enforcement actions in worldwide dismantlement of a child sexual exploitation marketplace operating on the dark web.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute Angelo Fears who was convicted of murder Ohio is scheduled to execute Angelo Fears who was convicted of murdering Antwuan Gilliam.

Oct 17 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX) Zimbabwe bread jumps 60% but shortages persist

The price of bread, Zimbabwe's second biggest staple has jumped 60% overnight due to escalating costs of production, the national bakers association said on Wednesday, adding more woes to consumers grappling with triple-digit inflation. 16 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

MEXICO-STARTUPS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) INSIGHT-Undercover entrepreneurs: fearful Mexican tech startups shun spotlight

In Mexico's burgeoning startup scene, publicity is the last thing many entrepreneurs want. Unlike their P.R.-hungry Silicon Valley counterparts, the Mexican businessmen often decline media interviews, avoid public announcements and suppress details of financial success. 16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in moderated q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before a Greater Peoria Economic Development Council event, in Peoria, Ill.

16 Oct 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before a Headliners Club Austin Inside Track Lunch, in Austin, Texas.

16 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT

Australia-Employment ABS jobs data for Sept are forecast to show employment rose a solid 15,000, but the jobless rate would still stay at a one-year-high of 5.3% as more people look for work. That would be a disappointment for the RBA which is seeking to drive unemployment down to 4.5%, and would underline the case for further cuts in interest rates.

17 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT QATAR AIRWAYS-MALAYSIA/

Qatar Airways to launch Langkawi route, third destination in Malaysia Qatar Airways is launching flights to Langkawi, its third destination in Malaysia. Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker will be present for the press conference.

17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT EDF-RESTRUCTURING/STRIKE

France's EDF unions call second nationwide strike over planned restructuring Unions at French utility EDF have called for a second nationwide strike on Oct. 17 to protest the government's plant to restructure the heavily indebted company.

17 Oct SOUTH32-OUTPUT/

Australia's South32 reports Q1 output Diversified miner South32 Ltd will report its first-quarter production results on Oct. 17.

Oct 17 EUROPE-ELECTRIC/SUMMIT

Energy executives speak at inaugural Europe electrification summit The inaugural Electrification Europe Summit—hosted by the U.S.-based Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and EDF. Speakers include EDF's CEO Jean-Bernard Levy and IEA head Fatih Birol, Jeff Lyash, President and CEO of Tennessee Valley Authority, and Pedro Pizarro, CEO of Edison International

Oct 17 ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-METOO/INTIMACY (PIX) (TV) Wanted: Intimacy coordinator. Hollywood's fastest growing job

Two years after a sexual harassment scandal roiled Hollywood, one of the fastest growing job in the entertainment industry is that of the intimacy director. Fueled by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, demand is soaring for the services of intimacy directors or coordinators who help choreograph TV and movie scenes involving sex or nudity and ensure that actors are not exploited or made to feel uncomfortable. 16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

AWARDS-Q/ (TV) Q Awards handed out in London

Music magazine Q hands out their annual awards. 16 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HUNGARY-BELLS/ (PIX) (TV) Old Hungarian woman is last one in the family in small village to ring the church's bells as young people have left

The bells of a Catholic church in the small Hungarian village has been calling villagers to weddings and funerals for 700 years and for the past over 100 years it has been the same family ringing the bells. The last descendant of the family, Ilonka is in her 70s and yet she makes the three huge bells in the church tower sing with her hands and feet every day. But she has no one to pass on the tradition as all her children have left the village to seek a better life elsewhere. Oct 17

BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV) Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security. Oct 17

FILM-JOJO RABBIT/ (PIX) (TV) Director Taika Waititi talks about 'Jojo Rabbit'

Film director Taika Waititi talks about his Nazi satire 'Jojo Rabbit' Oct 17

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-UN

U.N. Security Council to meet on latest developments in Syria The United Nations Security Council will meet behind closed-doors on Wednesday to discuss latest developments in Syria. The meeting requested by the body's five European members - Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland.

16 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-VAPING/CDC U.S. CDC weekly update on lung illnesses related to e-cigarettes

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates the number of confirmed and prbable cases and deaths every Thursday as the investigation into what has caused the mysterious illness deepens. Oct 17

