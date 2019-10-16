International Development News
Development News Edition
Pompeo says plans to meet Turkey's Erdogan "face-to-face"

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-10-2019 18:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence expect to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when they travel to Turkey this week.

Pompeo, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said the U.S. delegation was planning to leave later on Wednesday and that the goal was to find a resolution to the situation in Syria, not break the U.S.-Turkey relationship.

COUNTRY : United States
