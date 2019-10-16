U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence expect to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan when they travel to Turkey this week.

Pompeo, in an interview on Fox Business Network, said the U.S. delegation was planning to leave later on Wednesday and that the goal was to find a resolution to the situation in Syria, not break the U.S.-Turkey relationship.

