UK PM Johnson says almost there on Brexit deal - lawmakers

Reuters London
Updated: 16-10-2019 22:12 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of Conservative lawmakers the European Union and Britain were almost there on a Brexit deal but that the peak of the mountain was still partly shrouded in cloud, sources in the room told Reuters. Johnson, according to a source at the meeting of the 1922 Committee of Conservatives, made a short bouncy speech which was very well received.

"There was a sense of relief in the room that we are almost there, it has been a long slog," a Conservative lawmaker told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "People definitely think a deal is doable. He expressed enough confidence that that was doable," the lawmaker said.

According to another lawmaker, Johnson said: "We're not there yet. We are ascending the mountain, peak is in sight though partly shrouded in cloud." Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said the deal sounded like it could be tolerable.

