Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, 68, a Democrat and chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has died - CNN and other media reported early Thursday.

He was deeply involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a Republican. There was no information immediately available on the cause of death.

