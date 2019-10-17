International Development News
'We have a Brexit deal', says EU's Juncker and UK PM Johnson

Devdiscourse News Desk London
Updated: 17-10-2019 15:28 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikimedia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have confirmed that a Brexit deal has been finalized on Thursday, according to media reports. There is no further information about the content of the deal but Juncker has said that the agreement is fair and balanced for both the United Kingdom and the EU.

Johnson also said in a tweet that the deal "takes back control".

Further details are awaited.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
