'We have a Brexit deal', says EU's Juncker and UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have confirmed that a Brexit deal has been finalized on Thursday, according to media reports. There is no further information about the content of the deal but Juncker has said that the agreement is fair and balanced for both the United Kingdom and the EU.

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019

Johnson also said in a tweet that the deal "takes back control".

We've got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

Further details are awaited.