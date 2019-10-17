REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong assembly in chaos; attack on democracy leader a 'chilling signal' HONG KONG - Hong Kong's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday with lawmakers dragged out by security guards for heckling leader Carrie Lam as they demanded an inquiry into a brutal attack on a prominent human rights activist ahead of a major rally.

CHINA-MILITARY-CARRIER-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: Satellite images reveal China's aircraft carrier 'factory,' analysts say

HONG KONG/BEIJING - High-resolution satellite images show that the construction of China's first full-sized aircraft carrier is progressing steadily alongside expansive infrastructure work that analysts say suggests the ship will be the first of several large vessels produced at the site. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-TESTIMONY/ One person is missing in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry: the whistleblower

WASHINGTON - Democratic lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump have heard days of testimony from a parade of senior government officials. But they have yet to hear from the whistleblower who sparked the probe - and may never do. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/

Impeachment probe on Trump hears from ex-aide to secretary of state WASHINGTON - A former adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who abruptly resigned last week spoke on Wednesday to an impeachment inquiry into allegations President Donald Trump pursued political interests in his dealings with Ukraine.

BUSINESS WEWORK-RESTRUCTURING-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: WeWork owner creates committee to decide on financing lifeline NEW YORK - WeWork owner, The We Company, has formed a special board committee to consider proposals for a $5 billion financing lifeline from its largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp and its main lender JPMorgan Chase & Co, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

UNIZO-M-A-BLACKSTONE-ELLIOTT/ Elliott pushes Japan's Unizo to accept $1.6 billion Blackstone bid

TOKYO - Unizo Holdings' top shareholder Elliott Management pushed the Japan hotel operator to accept a $1.6 billion tender offer from Blackstone Group, warning it would take "all available measures" if it fails to do its "fiduciary duty". ENTERTAINMENT

MALAYSIA-SOUTHCHINASEA-FILM/ Malaysia orders China map cut from 'Abominable' film as furor widens

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's film censors have ordered a scene removed from the animated movie "Abominable" which shows China's "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, an official said on Thursday, amid growing anger among countries with overlapping claims in the waterway. PANAMA-CRIME-NETFLIX/

'Panama Papers' law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal PANAMA CITY - Mossack Fonseca, a Panamanian law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix Inc over its new movie based on the case, accusing the video streaming company of defamation and seeking to stop the film's release.

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW

Australia gamble on teenager Petaia for England clash OITA, Japan - Teenager Jordan Petaia will play his first test at outside centre in Australia's biggest game for four years after being included in Michael Cheika's starting side on Thursday for their World Cup quarter-final against England.

OLYMPICS-2020/MARATHON Tokyo 2020 Olympics head: Wants to discuss IOC plan to move marathon to Sapporo

TOKYO - Tokyo wants more time to discuss the International Olympic Committee's plan to move the marathon to Sapporo, Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/WARREN-FOREIGNPOLICY

When it comes to U.S. national security, what's candidate Warren's plan? Elizabeth Warren has jumped to the front of the race to take on Donald Trump in 2020 by promising far-reaching domestic reforms that highlight the Democratic senator's wide differences with the Republican president. When it comes to foreign policy and national security, however, Warren sounds a bit like Trump.

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BOLIVIA-ELECTIONS/AYMARA (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Bolivia's Aymara torn over their man Evo as he clings to power Bolivian leader Evo Morales came to power in 2006 with a pledge to champion marginalized indigenous groups including his own important Andean tribe the Aymara, which helped carry him to the presidency.

17 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (TV)

U.S. ambassador to EU expected to testify in impeachment inquiry Gordon Sondland, a political donor to President Donald Trump tapped to serve as U.S. ambassador to European Union, is expected to testify before committees leading impeachment inquiry into the Republican president, his lawyers said, after Trump administration had earlier blocked his appearance.

17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT BURUNDI-CURRENCY/ (PIX)

Burundi cracks down on currency black market Burundian security forces have arrested more than 40 people since a September law increased the penalties for black market trading, a spokesman for the ministry of public security told Reuters, increasing pressure on its crumbling economy.

17 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/RACE

Race rears its head in Canada elections amid blackface, rising populism Canada touts its diversity but its 2019 election campaign has exposed racial tensions, ranging from pictures of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface to the rise of a populist party determined to impose "Canadian values."

17 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT LATVIA-EGYPT/

Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry to visit Latvia Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian government officials, including the Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. They are to discuss bilateral relations between Latvia and Egypt, developments in the Middle East and North Africa and other issues.

17 Oct 11:55 ET / 15:55 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Dispute deepens between Brazil's Bolsonaro and his PSL party The dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro and his PSL party deepens amid flying insults and an investigation into alleged electoral fraud, threatening a split that could weaken the right-wing firebrand by leaving him and his sons outside the party and with no access to its considerable campaign war chest ahead of local elections next year.

17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-NEW YORK (PIX) (TV)

Businessmen linked to Giuliani associates to appear in N.Y. court David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin are scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court on campaign finance charges in a case that also includes two associates of Trump personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. The case is before U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken.

17 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SWISS-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Swiss Green Party expects election boost due to climate concerns With climate change a major concern for Swiss voters, the country's Green Party is expected to rise in the federal elections, while the conservative Swiss People's Party is expected to lose some of its power.

Oct 18 CANADA-ELECTION/CLIMATECHANGE

Canadian climate change voters may create nightmare scenario for oil industry When Canadians vote in the federal election next week, many will cast a ballot for the party they see with the best plan to combat climate change, and that could be the worst possible scenario for the energy industry.

Oct 18 IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group Finance and development Ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Oct 18 CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/GERMANY Turkey's attack on Kurds pulls at seams of German society

Turkey's military offensive in neighbouring Syria is sending political shockwaves through far-off Germany, tearing at the social fabric of a country that is home to large ethnic minorities from all sides of the conflict. 17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-USA (TV) U.S. Sens. Graham, Van Hollen introduce Turkey sanctions bill

Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen introduce bill sanctioning Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria. 17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/USA-ISRAEL Pompeo meets Israeli PM Netanyahu after visit to Turkey over Turkish offensive in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israeli concerns over Turkey's offensive against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria. The operation has raised fears among Israelis over whether they can rely on President Donald Trump after his withdrawal of U.S. troops exposed Kurdish allies. Oct 18

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-AUTOS/LABOR (PIX)

UAW leaders meet in Detroit to decide next moves at GM Top United Auto Workers are scheduled to meet with heads of General Motors plant local unions to decide on next steps in the month long strike against the automaker. A tentative contract deal appears close, but ending the strike will depend on the UAW leadership getting a majority of workers to ratify a deal.

17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT USA-AUTOS/LABOR

UAW holds Thursday meeting to update union leaders on GM strike talks The union representing the 48,000 workers who have been striking General Motors Co for about a month have scheduled a meeting on Thursday to update the leaders of the various union locals from around the country on the status of the talks.

17 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG/ (PIX) (TV)

Facebook's Zuckerberg speaks in Washington Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington.

17 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/EVANS

Fed's Evans, Bowman give welcome remarks before 'Fed Listens' event Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give welcome remarks before event, "FedListens: Monetary Policy's Impact on Workers and Their Communities," in Chicago.

17 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before Managed Funds Association Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote remarks and participates in moderated discussion before the MFA Outlook 2019 organized by the Managed Funds Association, in New York.

17 Oct 16:20 ET / 20:20 GMT GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD

Global Economy Weekahead A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days.

Oct 18 RELIANCE-RESULTS/

Q2 2020 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Release Reliance Q2 earnings

Oct 18 IMF-IIF/BANKS

Institute of International Finance conference in Washington DC The Institute of International Finance convenes on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington DC and will feature a number of notables from the world of finance including Bridgewater's Ray Dalio, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and Daniel Pinto and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman. We will report on merit.

Oct 18 SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/HABITATS (PIX) (TV) NASA eyeing Inflatable space habitats for Moon, Mars and beyond

When astronauts orbit the moon, or live on its surface in the decade ahead, they will be doing so inside a multi-floor inflatable habitat. At least two companies are competing for NASA contracts to build them. A Reuters multimedia team visits the plant of one of them, Bigelow in Las Vegas, for a peek at what the new space habitats for the Moon, Mars and beyond are looking like. 17 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT JAPAN-EMPEROR/PRINCE (PIX) (TV)

Fate of Chrysanthemum Throne could rest on shoulders of Japan's young prince, the second in line to the throne Story on Japan's youngest prince, Hisahito, upon whose shoulders the entire fate of the Chrysanthemum Throne could rest, if Japan sticks to males-only succession. Hisahito is the second in line to the throne after his father Prince Fumihito.

18 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan Britain's Prince William and wife Kate visit Pakistan from October 14-18 in a trip that will take them to Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country's north, and will focus on climate change, access to education and security.

Oct 18 TELEVISION-THE MORNING SHOW/ (TV)

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston talk about their Apple TV show Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston talk about their new Apple TV show "The Morning Show"

Oct 18

