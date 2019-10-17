Ensure PM's constituency Varanasi is cleanest in country: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials concerned to initiate a campaign to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi is the cleanest in the country. Modi had won the seat in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He had not only retained the seat, but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly 1 lakh votes as compared to the 2014 general elections.

The chief minister held a review meeting of the development work and law and order situation in the state here on Wednesday night and instructed the officials to make "Kashi number 1 in the country" in terms of cleanliness. According to an official spokesperson, he also asked the officials to launch special cleanliness drives in villages as well as urban areas before the festival of Diwali.

Roads, parks and vacant plots of land should be included in the campaign. In view of Chhath Puja, start a special campaign to clean the ghats of the Ganga, the chief minister said. Do something special so that Kashi remains illuminated from Diwali till Dev Diwali, Adityanath said as he directed the PWD to make the roads free of potholes by October 30.

The government is committed towards the makeover of Kashi. Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of many projects in February 2019 out which 13 have been completed and the remaining 25 will be completed in this financial year,he said. The chief minister further said that the government schemes should not be misused at all and only eligible candidates should be entitled for beneficiary schemes.

Stray cattle should not be seen on the streets, he said. He also asked the officials to to solve water logging problems within three days and organise health camps in the affected areas.

Adityanath further directed them to ensure compliance of safety standards at major construction sites and organising special loan fairs of banks before Diwali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)