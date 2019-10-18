If you want to give Bharat Ratna, then give it to Sukhdev, Rajguru, Bhagat Singh: Owaisi

Commenting on the recent controversy over whether Veer Savarkar should be awarded Bharat Ratna, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday stated that the honour should be instead bestowed upon the likes of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Speaking to media persons in Aurangabad, Owaisi said, "If you really want to give Bharat Ratna then give to freedom fighters like Sukhdev, Rajguru and Bhagat Singh."

"Our opposition is against Veer Savarkar because as per Kapoor Commission report, he was the conspirator in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. How can the conspirator of Father of the nation's murder be granted Bharat Ratna?", he added. The AIMIM President further stated that Sawarkar was the first proponent of the 'two-nation theory'.

"Savarkar was the first proponent of the 'two-nation' theory which was later taken up by Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Moreover, the Hindu Mahasabha and Muslim league did not even support Quit India movement," he asserted. Launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue, he said," If BJP wants to see everything through the prism of their ideology then what will happen to the nation?" (ANI)

