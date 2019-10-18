RSS wants to divert people's attention from fundamental issues through NRC: CPM leader Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Friday hit out at the RSS for demanding the imposition of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the entire country.

Asking why does RSS want NRC, Karat said that they have only one reason that they once again want to target a particular community and divide the people of the country. Speaking to ANI, Karat said: "This is always being the game of the RSS. They want to divert the attention of Indian citizens from the fundamental issues. We believe it is not required at all. It is the waste of time, money and energy."

Karat further said: "We are totally against the imposition of NRC in the rest of the country. It is not required because already there are identity proofs like Aadhar card and voter card." Today, RSS functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi said: "There is a need to implement NRC across the country. Every government must impose NRC as there are lots of illegal migrants and there is a dire need to identify them."

"Our government must first focus on the well being of its citizens," Joshi had said while addressing a press conference in Bhubaneshwar. (ANI)

